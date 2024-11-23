TxDOT raises traffic safety awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation or TxDOT joined community partners to host a traffic safety fair and raise awareness.

The "Home for the Holidays: Arrive Alive" featured demonstrations on seatbelt safety using TxDOT's rollover convincer which simulates a rollover crash and how seatbelts keep passengers from being ejected.

TxDOT, El Paso Police and other partners used the fair to address the rise in traffic crashes and fatalities reported during the holiday travel season.

“More than 87,000 people have died in crashes in Texas since Nov. 7, 2000,” said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Trevino. “In El Paso County, 51 lives were lost in the first nine months of 2024. If we work together, and everyone does their part, we can decrease fatalities. This is especially important as we head into the holidays and multiple celebrations.”

The district's strong coalition is a collaboration that includes more than 40 agencies and more than 100 across six counties. Their mission is to implement safe, effective, and strategies to improve traffic safety.