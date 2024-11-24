Georgia’s Dasha Vidmanova, Columbia’s Michael Zheng win NCAA singles titles

WACO, Texas (AP) — Georgia’s Dasha Vidmanova and Columbia’s Michael Zheng won NCAA singles tennis titles on Sunday.

Vidmanova, a 21-year-old senior from the Czech Republic, beat DJ Bennett of Auburn 6-3, 6-3 for the Bulldogs’ first women’s singles championship since 2010.

Zheng, a 20-year-old junior from Montville, New Jersey, beat Ozan Baris of Michigan State 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to become the first Ivy League player to collect an NCAA men’s singles crown since 1922.

The final between Zheng and Baris was the first men’s NCAA tennis singles final between two Americans since 2017.

