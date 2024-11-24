Reality TV series based in El Paso returns to Netflix

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Season 2 of the hit TV show Tex-Mex Motors is now available on Netflix. To celebrate the new season, a special viewing of the first episode was held at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Saturday afternoon.

The crew takes us along for the ride as they transport vehicles from Mexico to El Paso to be restored, reconditioned and sold.

Fans can tune in to see El Paso landmarks like Hotel Paso del Norte, McKelligon Canyon, Hueco Tanks, San Jacinto Plaza and Lincoln Park.

Marcos “Scooter” Carrera says the premiere is bittersweet because his friend and cast member is not here with him.

"He's not here, and I'm sad, man. You know, I saw the series, yesterday. And at the end, I was like, I don't want to give it away, but, I cried. I cried at the end because, I mean, he meant a lot to me," Scooter said.

On August 25th Rob “Rabbit” Pitts died after a battle with stomach cancer. In a heartfelt video posted on Youtube, Pitts detailed his private battle with the disease and expressed his appreciation to his fans and family for helping him accomplish all his dreams.

Scooter says Rabbit told him and the other cast members "regards of what happens to me I want you guys to carry on with the show."