NMSU’s rally falls short in 12-10 loss to UNM Lobos
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies fell short in their game against in-state rival New Mexico, 12-10.
The Lobos jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
NMSU rallied down the stretch pulling within two runs in the bottom of the 9th, 12-10, but the Lobos would hold on for the win.
The Lobos get the 3 game sweep over the Aggies this season.
NMSU's overall record drops to 18-19.
They'll return to Conference USA play Thursday when they begin a three game series against Jacksonville State.