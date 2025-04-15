NMSU’s rally falls short in 12-10 loss to UNM Lobos

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies fell short in their game against in-state rival New Mexico, 12-10.

The Lobos jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

NMSU rallied down the stretch pulling within two runs in the bottom of the 9th, 12-10, but the Lobos would hold on for the win.

The Lobos get the 3 game sweep over the Aggies this season.

NMSU's overall record drops to 18-19.

They'll return to Conference USA play Thursday when they begin a three game series against Jacksonville State.