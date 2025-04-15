UTEP softball powers past New Mexico in run-rule victory, 10-2 

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Softball delivered a dominant performance Tuesday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field, run-ruling regional rival New Mexico, 10-2, in five innings behind a relentless offensive attack and solid defense.

The Miners (16-24) used an 11-hit effort, including home runs from Madi Mendoza and Halle Hogan, to power past the Lobos (20-21-1) in their final non-conference home game of the regular season.

Game Recap

UTEP wasted no time setting the tone, with freshman Ashlynn Griffith leading off the bottom of the first with a single and immediately stealing second.

Two batters later, Ajia Richard laced a single through the right side to plate Griffith and give the Miners a 1-0 lead.

New Mexico responded in the top of the second. Miracle McKenzie singled and later scored on a double down the left field line by Sydney Carithers to tie things up at 1-1.

But UTEP quickly answered. Mendoza laid down a bunt single, stole second, and scored on Amaya Lee’s double to right center.

Lee would eventually come around to score as Griffith reached on a Lobo error, putting UTEP back in front, 3-1.

The Miners kept their foot on the gas in the third. Richard drew a leadoff walk and was brought home when Mendoza crushed a two-run shot over the left field fence, her first homer of the season, extending the lead to 5-1.

Hogan added to the fireworks with a double to the center field wall but was stranded.

After a scoreless fourth inning from both sides, New Mexico mounted a brief rally in the fifth, loading the bases with three straight singles.

A pair of fielder’s choices allowed one run to cross and cut the deficit to 5-2, but Taja Felder and the UTEP defense limited the damage.

UTEP responded with a five-run explosion in the bottom half of the inning to walk it off.

Richard led off with a double, and pinch runner Cece Marquez came around to score on Marissa Burchard’s triple to right field.

Lynne Sepulveda then plated Burchard with a groundout to make it 7-2.

Mendoza collected her third hit of the game with a single through the left side, setting the stage for Hogan’s eighth long ball of the year—a towering two-run homer to center.

After a Lobo pitching change, Bri Garcia walked, and pinch hitter Paige Lassiter came up clutch with a walk-off RBI single to center that ended the game via run rule, 10-2.

Felder (7-9) earned the win in the circle, striking out one and allowing just two runs in five innings of work. UTEP outhit New Mexico 11-6 and left only three runners on base in the efficient outing.

Mendoza and Hogan each drove in two runs, while Richard, Lee, and Hogan each logged doubles.

Burchard added a triple in the offensive showcase.

On Deck

UTEP now turns its attention back to Conference USA play, as the Miners host FIU for a three-game series at Helen of Troy Field, April 17-19. Due to forecasted weather, game times have been adjusted:

Thursday, April 17: 4 p.m.

Friday, April 18: 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 19: 11 a.m. (Post-game Easter Egg Hunt to follow)