Shay Ciezki scores 34, leads Indiana women to 73-65 victory over No. 18 Baylor at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Shay Ciezki scored a season-high 34 points and Indiana knocked off No. 18 Baylor 73-65 in a semifinal at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis on Sunday.

The Hoosiers (4-2) will play the winner of Sunday’s second semifinal between No. 16 North Carolina and Villanova for the championship on Monday. The Bears (4-2) will play the loser for third place on Monday.

Ciezki made 9 of 16 shots from the floor for the Hoosiers (4-2). She hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 12 of 13 at the free-throw line. The junior finished six points shy of her career high — set last season in a 101-73 victory over Central Connecticut.

Chloe Moore-McNeil had 10 rebounds to go with seven points for Indiana. Karoline Striplin added eight points off the bench.

Yaya Felder came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score a season-high 20 to lead Baylor. Jada Walker scored 15 but missed 13 of 16 shots and all three of her shots from distance. She was 9 for 11 at the foul line. Aaronette Vonleh totaled 11 points and eight rebounds but had six of the Bears’ 18 turnovers.

Ciezki had nine points and Moore-McNeil scored five to lead the Hoosiers to a 27-18 advantage after one quarter.

Felder scored eight points in the second quarter, two less than Indiana as a team, and Baylor closed within 37-33 at halftime.

Ciezki made all nine of her second-half free throws and scored 20 to help Indiana outscore the Bears 18-16 in each quarter.

Indiana shot just 37.5% from the floor and missed 12 of 17 tries from distance, but the Hoosiers went 26 for 30 at the foul line.

Baylor shot 33.3% overall, made 7 of 23 from beyond the arc and 16 of 26 free throws.

