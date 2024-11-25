Abilene Christian beats Southern Miss 82-74 at Basketball Travelers Invitational

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 17 points in Abilene Christian’s 82-74 victory over Southern Miss on Monday night at the Basketball Travelers Invitational.

Bettiol shot 4 of 8 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (4-2). Bradyn Hubbard added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Hunter Jack Madden had 13 points and shot 1 of 5 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Neftali Alvarez led the way for the Golden Eagles (2-4) with 21 points and five assists. Denijay Harris added 16 points and two blocks for Southern Miss. Cobie Montgomery also put up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.