Skip to Content
News

Formula 1 says it will expand the grid in 2026 to add an American team branded by General Motors

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:17 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula 1 says it will expand the grid in 2026 to add an American team branded by General Motors.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content