Long-sought court ruling restores Oregon tribe’s hunting and fishing rights

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in Oregon have just celebrated newly lifted restrictions on their rights to hunt, fish and gather. The celebration came as the tribe marked 47 years of regaining federal recognition. The tribe was among the dozens that lost federal recognition in the 1950s and ‘60s under a policy of assimilation known as “termination.” Congress voted to re-recognize the tribe in 1977. But to have their land restored, the tribe had to agree to a federal court order that limited their hunting, fishing and gathering rights. A new court order issued late last month has now lifted those restrictions.

