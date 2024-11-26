Tank containing oil drilling byproducts explodes and catches fire near GM facility in Michigan

BRIGHTON Mich. (AP) — A fire chief says a tank containing byproducts from oil drilling operations exploded and caught fire near the General Motors Proving Ground in southeastern Michigan, damaging two nearby homes but causing no injuries. Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Michael O’Brian says crews were dispatched to the site Tuesday morning after the tank exploded. He says the blast shattered windows in two nearby homes but no injuries were reported. O’Brian says the explosion happened at a site leased by a third party adjacent to the GM Proving Grounds property, about 45 miles northwest of Detroit. Video footage shows flames soaring above the site and local television stations report residents felt the explosion miles away.

