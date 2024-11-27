Ex-TV host Charlie Rose settles sexual harassment lawsuit years after his #MeToo-era ouster

NEW YORK (AP) — Former TV host Charlie Rose has resolved a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by three women in the wake of his #MeToo-era ouster from CBS News in 2017 and the cancellation of his long-running, eponymous PBS talk show. In settling, the plaintiffs said they assign no “ill intent” to Rose and realize now that his conduct could be subject to interpretation. Lawyers for Rose and the women filed court papers this week confirming that the lawsuit has been resolved. An online court docket listed the case as settled. The terms were not disclosed. The lawsuit had been set to go to trial Monday in Manhattan.

