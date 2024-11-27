McClain’s 14 lead Texas Southern over Texas A&M-Kingsville 80-72

HOUSTON (AP) — Kavion McClain scored 14 points as Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Kingsville 80-72 on Wednesday.

McClain added six assists for the Tigers (2-5). Grayson Carter scored 13 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the field. Kenny Hunter and Alex Anderson both added 12.

The Javelinas were led by Isaiah Payne, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Texas A&M-Kingsville also got 16 points from Allen Singleton. Nate Lacewell also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.