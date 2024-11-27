Robinson scores 16 and UT Arlington knocks off Austin Peay 68-58

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brody Robinson had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 68-58 win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night.

Robinson had six rebounds for the Mavericks (3-4). Raysean Seamster scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Lance Ware shot 3 of 6 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

LJ Thomas led the Governors (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Anton Brookshire added 13 points and five assists for Austin Peay. Quan Lax also had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.