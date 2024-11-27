Texans look to snap out of funk with trip to Jacksonville, where Houston has won 5 in a row

Houston (7-5) at Jacksonville (2-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m., EST, FOX.

BetMGM NFL odds: Texans by 4½.

Against the spread: Houston 5-6-1; Jacksonville 6-5.

Series record: Texans lead 30-15.

Last meeting: Texans beat the Jaguars 24-20 in Houston on Sept. 29, 2024.

Last week: Texans lost to the Titans 32-27; Jaguars had a bye.

Texans offense: overall (16), rush (20), pass (15), scoring (11).

Texans defense: overall (5), rush (10), pass (5), scoring (15).

Jaguars offense: overall (30), rush (25), pass (27), scoring (25).

Jaguars defense: overall (32), rush (26), pass (32), scoring (30).

Turnover differential: Texans plus-9; Jaguars minus-8.

Texans player to watch

Joe Mixon looks to get back on track after a season-low 22 yards rushing on 14 carries against the Titans. Mixon had been great before that, running for at least 100 yards in six of the seven full games he’d played. He leads the Texans with 786 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He has a rushing touchdown in four of his five games against Jacksonville.

Jaguars player to watch

DEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker could affect the outcomes as much as anyone. The Texans have allowed 17 sacks in their past four games, three of them losses, and now face a duo that’s combined for 23 QB hits, including 12½ sacks.

Key matchup

Jaguars rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. versus Texans CB Derek Stingley. Thomas is the last starter standing from Jacksonville’s receiver group, with Christian Kirk (shoulder) and Gabe Davis (knee) on injured reserve. Thomas had five catches for 82 yards in his previous game and now faces one of the NFL’s top coverage guys. Stingley has interceptions in two of his three career games against Jacksonville.

Key injuries

The Jaguars expect to get QB Trevor Lawrence (non-throwing shoulder) back after a two-week absence and RB Tank Bigsby (ankle) after missing their previous game.

Series notes

The Texans have won 11 of the past 13 meetings, including five in a row in Jacksonville. Going back even further, Houston has won 22 of the past 28 — a stunning stretch of one-sidedness in the series.

Stats and stuff

The Texans have lost three of four after a 6-2 start. … Houston tied a franchise record with eight sacks against the Titans. … C.J. Stroud has thrown five interceptions in his past three games, giving him nine this season after he had just five in 15 games as a rookie. … WR Nico Collins had five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown last week. He had a career-high 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown in his previous game against Jacksonville. … Rookie TE Cade Stover had his first career touchdown reception last week. … DE Danielle Hunter had a career-high five tackles for loss and a season-high three sacks last week. He leads the NFL with 15 TFLs and ranks second with 10½ sacks. … DE Will Anderson Jr. had two sacks last week in his return after missing two games with an ankle injury. … LB Azeez Al-Shaair led the team with eight tackles last week, including a sack. … S Jimmie Ward returned an interception for a touchdown last week. … The Jaguars have lost four in a row. … They are 1-5 in one-score games. … QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown for more than 300 yards in two of three starts at home. … Thomas ranks second among rookies with five receiving TDs and third with 689 yards receiving. … TE Evan Engram has five or more catches in each of his past three games. … LB Foye Oluokun has at least 11 tackles in three consecutive games against Houston.

Fantasy tip

The Jaguars have struggled to cover tight ends, so Dalton Schultz could be poised for his first touchdown of the season.

