Lawrence has 18 in Rhode Island’s 83-78 victory over UT Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence had 18 points in Rhode Island’s 83-78 win against UT Arlington on Thursday.

Lawrence also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Rams (7-0). Sebastian Thomas scored 18 points and added three steals. David Green went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Jaden Wells finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Mavericks (3-5). UT Arlington also got 13 points and three steals from Raysean Seamster. Brody Robinson also had 13 points.

Rhode Island took the lead for good with 11:48 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Green to make it a 56-53 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.