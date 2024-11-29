Davis scores 22 points and Hofstra earn 68-63 OT win over Rice in Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Cruz Davis scored seven of his 22 points in overtime as Hofstra knocked off Rice 68-63 on Friday night in the Baha Mar Hoops.

Davis shoot 2 of 2 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line in the extra period. Davis finished with eight rebounds and three steals for the Pride (5-2). Kijan Robinson scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 15, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. Michael Graham grabbed 15 rebounds to go with seven points.

Trae Broadnax finished with 16 points for the Owls (5-2). Rice also got 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals from Kellen Amos. Jacob Dar and Alem Huseinovic added eight points apiece.

Hofstra entered halftime up 31-28. TJ Gadsden paced the Pride in scoring with seven first-half points. Hofstra was outscored by three points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 56-56.

