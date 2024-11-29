Skip to Content
One person taken to hospital after Red Sands ATV crash

today at 4:36 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's office is responding to an ATV crash Friday afternoon that sent at least one person to the hospital.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Public Affairs Division, deputies responded to the crash involving two all-terrain vehicles and four people in total in the Red Sands area around 3 p.m. No other details are currently available.

Red Sands is an area of distinctly-colored sand that can be seen from Montana Ave. in far east El Paso County. It is often frequented by off-roading enthusiasts, and has also become known for crimes and other issues as the land is privately owned but not closed to the public.

Andrew J. Polk

