El Paso County Sheriff investigate stabbing at Red Sands, ask public for information

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the chest, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded early Sunday morning just after 3:00 a.m. to Red Sands in far East El Paso. The victim told deputies a man approached him and stabbed him.

The Major Crimes Units is asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has information to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

You can also submit a tip at www.cselpaso.org and you will remain anonymous.

