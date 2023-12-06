ABC-7 Xtra: An In-Depth look at the dangers lurking at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Red Sands in El Paso County's far eastside has gone from a place of pleasure for families looking to go off-road riding, to a place of danger.

Just last month, a 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit and run driver.

Then, less than two weeks later, gun fire erupted, killing an 18-year-old, injuring two other teens.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, El Paso County Sheriff Commander Ryan Urrutia tells host Saul Saenz that Red Sands is primarily owned by private property owners.

Saul asks, given all the incidents happening there, whether property owners can close the area down to stop the accidents and the violence.

"Any property owner can secure their property and prevent anybody from entering their property," Commander Urrutia said. "That can happen at any time. It would just be up to the property owner to do that."

Another Xtra guest, meanwhile, suggests private property owners should unite to make the area safer. Watch the entire discussion, this Sunday at 10:35 p.m.