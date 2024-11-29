Texas-Texas A&M rivalry full of big games and moments from Bevo to bonfire tragedy

AP Sports Writers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Over more than a century, the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry has had more than its share of great teams, great players and great games, close calls and blowouts.

With the grudge much rejoined after a 12-year breakup, and both teams now in the Southeastern Conference, Longhorns and Aggies fans will expect many more to come.

And Saturday night’s reunion brings with it yet another chance for an instant classic: Either the No. 3 Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) or No. 20 Aggies (8-3, 6-2) will earn their first berth in the SEC title game.

Texas is also trying to hold on to its position as one of the top seeds in the College Football Playoff.

Some of the big games and moments in the rivalry’s storied history.

1920: Texas 7-3

The game launched the rivalry into what it would become as two powerhouse teams collided in front of an estimated crowd of 20,000, at that point the largest to watch a game in state history. Texas set up the winning touchdown with a reverse pass from Bill Berry to Tom Dennis, the only time the Longhorns used that play all season. On the next play, Texas’ Francis Dominguez ran in for the TD, the first points the Aggies had surrendered in two years.

1956: Texas A&M 34-21

Texas had one of its worst teams in school history and the Aggies had one of their greatest players. Texas A&M’s first win in Texas’ Memorial Stadium came as John David Crow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1957, scored a touchdown that helped finish off the Longhorns and coach Ed Price, who had already announced he would resign. Darrell Royal took over Texas the next year and the Longhorns won 17 of the next 18 meetings.

1963: Texas 15-13

Undefeated Texas won its first national championship that season but struggled at muddy Kyle Field six days after President Kennedy was assassinated. Texas trailed at halftime in the slop when UT Regent Frank Erwin put out a statement: “The condition of the playing field is a disgrace and a reflection on A&M. No university with a pretense at having a major athletic program would permit any condition to exist.” Texas A&M President Earl Rudder apologized but noted someone, surely a Longhorns fan, had burned the word “Bevo,” the name of the Longhorns mascot, into what grass was there, further damaging the field. Texas drove 80 yards for Duke Carlisle’s winning touchdown in the final two minutes and got some help when an apparent A&M interception was ruled out of bounds.

1998: Texas 26-24

The Longhorns’ Ricky Williams wrapped up the Heisman Trophy and the NCAA career rushing record with his 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on his way to 259 yards on the day. The Aggies, who had already clinched the Big 12 South championship, roared back from a 23-7 deficit to take the lead before Texas won it on Kris Stockton’s field goal.

1999: Texas A&M 20-16

Eight days after the collapse of Texas A&M’s traditional pregame bonfire that killed 12 people and injured dozens more, the teams finally took the field. Aggies players wore commemorative bonfire patches on their helmets. Texas led 16-6 before A&M rallied and won on Randy McCown’s touchdown pass to Matt Bumgardner with 5 minutes left. “We had the thought and memory of those 12 in our hearts and minds every single play,” Aggie offensive lineman Chris Valletta said after the game.

2011: Texas 27-25

Texas A&M had already announced it was leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC. The programs blamed each other for the pending breakup that would tear apart a century of tradition. Texas A&M took a 25-24 lead in the final two minutes. Texas quarterback Case McCoy, who was benched earlier in the season, scrambled 25 yards to set up Justin Tucker’s winning field goal as time expired in front of a stunned Aggies home crowd.

“I had to run. It parted like the Red Sea,” McCoy said. “Thankfully it all worked out. I really don’t know what life would be like had it not.”

___

