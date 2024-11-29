Williams scores 21, Overton has 20 and Texas Tech rolls past Northern Colorado 89-64

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Overton scored 20 points, and Texas Tech defeated Northern Colorado 89-64 on Friday night.

JT Toppin had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Texas Tech (6-1) and Christian Anderson added 12 points.

Quinn Denker led Northern Colorado (6-3) with 16 points. Langston Reynolds and Isaiah Hawthorne added 12 points each.

The Red Raiders hit six shots in a row midway through the second half, pushing their 21-point halftime lead to 73-41 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

Williams hit a jumper to make it 77-46 with seven minutes to go but the Red Raiders had six turnovers and made only two shots the in the next 6 1/2 minutes. Still, Northern Colorado was unable to close the gap and Texas Tech led 87-60 heading to the final minute.

The Red Raiders made 13 of 23 3-pointers. Overton and Anderson hit four each and Williams made three.

Texas Tech shot 62% in the first half and led 50-29 at halftime. Overton had 17 points and Williams 13, each with three 3-pointers in four attempts.

