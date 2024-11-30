Baylor wins 6th straight as Sawyer Robertson throws 4 TDs in 45-17 win to end Kansas season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sawyer Robertson threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns as Baylor won its sixth straight to keep alive its slim hopes for a berth in the Big 12 championship game, beating Kansas 45-17 on Saturday.

The Bears (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the first half to take a 21-7 lead, then found the end zone on all three of their drives in the third quarter.

Bryson Washington ran for 192 yards on 27 carries that included a 10-yard TD run and punching in from the 1 in the second half for Baylor.

Kansas (5-7, 4-5) entered on a three-game winning streak — all against ranked teams — to be in position for bowl eligibility with a win. But the Jayhawks had no answers for Baylor’s offensive.

Baylor, which started 0-3 in league play, had to wait for the outcomes of games later Saturday. Arizona had to beat Arizona State, Kansas State had to beat Iowa State and Houston had to beat BYU for the Bears to get into next week’s conference title game.

Robertson was 23-for-31 passing, with TDs of 36- and 39-yards to Monaray Baldwin in the first quarter before a 14-yard score to Josh Cameron in the second. Baldwin caught seven passes for 119 yards, and Cameron added eight receptions for 102.

Devin Neal ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for Kansas. Jalon Daniels was 12-of-23 passing for 280 yards passing, and had two passes intercepted by Baylor safety Devyn Bobby.

The Takeaway

Kansas: The Jayhawks rarely had issues moving the ball in the first half. Despite trailing 21-10 at intermission, the Jayhawks had outgained Baylor 301-283. Their problems came with holding onto the ball and scoring when they had the chance. Tabor Allen missed a 38-yard field goal to end the Jayhawks’ first possession, and they had promising drives end on a Daniels interception and Tevita Noa fumble after a 39-yard reception.

Baylor: The Bears made a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the season. They began the year with coach Dave Aranda’s future considered tenuous at best, and a 2-4 start only made calls for him to be replaced louder. But Aranda and Baylor haven’t lost since Oct. 5 against Iowa State.

Up next

Kansas’ season is over.

Baylor had to wait to see when and where it will play its next game.

