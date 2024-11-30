No. 13 seed Tarleton State wins inaugural FCS playoff game, beats Drake 43-29

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis and Kayvon Britten each accounted for two touchdowns, Darius Cooper had 190 yards receiving with a score and No. 13 seed Tarleton State won its inaugural FCS playoff game with a 43-29 victory over unseeded Drake on Saturday in a first-round matchup.

Tarleton State (10-3) will travel to No. 4 seed South Dakota (9-2) in a second-round game on Dec. 7.

Drake jumped out to a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter behind Blake Ellingson’s 2-yard touchdown run and Luke Bailey’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Taj Hughes. Britten answered with a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and his 1-yard TD run stretched the Texans’ lead to 29-14 late in the third.

Gabalis’ 49-yard touchdown pass to Cooper made it 36-21 with 10:49 remaining.

Gabalis was 26-of-36 passing for 337 yards with two touchdowns. Cooper finished with 11 catches and Britten added 146 yards rushing on 29 carries. Kyle Weber also scored on a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs for the Texans.

Bailey and Hailey connected again with a 10-yard score late in the third quarter that pulled the Bulldogs to 29-21. Bailey completed 31 of 49 passes with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Hughes made 11 catches for 63 yards for Drake (8-3).

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball