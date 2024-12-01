Broadnax scores 16, Rice beats Iona 70-66 at Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Trae Broadnax scored 16 points as Rice beat Iona 70-66 on Sunday at Baha Mar Hoops.

Broadnax added seven rebounds for the Owls (7-2). Caden Powell scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and added seven rebounds. Alem Huseinovic had 10 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Gaels (2-7) were led in scoring by James Patterson, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Adam Njie added 19 points for Iona. Dejour Reaves had 10 points and two steals.

Broadnax scored seven points in the first half for Rice, who went into halftime tied 35-35 with Iona. Broadnax scored the last eight points for Rice to finish off the four-point victory.

