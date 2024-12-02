Skip to Content
Lance Ware, Jaxon Ellingsworth lead UT Arlington over UL Monroe 84-70

Published 7:51 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Lance Ware had 17 points, Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 16 and UT Arlington beat UL Monroe 84-70 on Monday night.

Ware also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (4-5). Ellingsworth made 7 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and added nine rebounds. Jaden Wells hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Jacob Wilson and Tyreese Watson both scored 16 to lead the Warhawks (3-7). Wilson added six rebounds and Watson had two steals. Jalen Bolden finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

