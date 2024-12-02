Lance Ware, Jaxon Ellingsworth lead UT Arlington over UL Monroe 84-70

MONROE, La. (AP) — Lance Ware had 17 points, Jaxon Ellingsworth scored 16 and UT Arlington beat UL Monroe 84-70 on Monday night.

Ware also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Mavericks (4-5). Ellingsworth made 7 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and added nine rebounds. Jaden Wells hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Jacob Wilson and Tyreese Watson both scored 16 to lead the Warhawks (3-7). Wilson added six rebounds and Watson had two steals. Jalen Bolden finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.