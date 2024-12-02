TCU, Duke climb into top 10 of Top 25 women’s college basketball poll; Notre Dame drops, UCLA and UConn still 1-2
NEW YORK (AP) — TCU, Duke climb into top 10 of Top 25 women’s college basketball poll; Notre Dame drops, UCLA and UConn still 1-2.
NEW YORK (AP) — TCU, Duke climb into top 10 of Top 25 women’s college basketball poll; Notre Dame drops, UCLA and UConn still 1-2.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.