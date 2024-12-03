Duke’s Reigan Richardson is AP women’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 4 of the season:

Reigan Richardson, Duke

The senior guard scored a career-high 35 points in a win over then-No. 8 Oklahoma to win the Ball Dawgs Classic title. It was the school record for points against a ranked opponent. She also had 16 against Kansas State and 19 in a win over Columbia. Richardson averaged 23.3 pts, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists on the week while shooting 53.8% from the field.

Runner-Up

Sedona Prince, TCU. Became the first player in NCAA history to record 20 rebounds and eight blocks in a game against a top five team in the Horned Frogs’ win over then-No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cayman Islands. Throw in the 20 points she had in that game and she’s the first to hit that trio of numbers in a contest against a ranked opponent since 1999-2000.

Honorable Mention

Paige Bueckers, UConn; Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State; Aneesah Morrow, LSU.

Keep an eye on

George Mason guard Kennedy Harris averaged 25.5 points last week in a pair of games against then-No. 10 Maryland and Navy. The sophomore had 26 points against the Terrapins and made the all-tournament team. She helped the team to its second-ever 6-0 start before the loss to Maryland. Both have come in the past two seasons.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball