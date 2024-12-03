Illinois assistant Dana Dimel, a head coach at Wyoming, Houston and UTEP, dies at the age of 62

AP Sports Writer

Illinois assistant coach Dana Dimel, who was an All-American offensive tackle for Kansas State and later became the head coach at Wyoming, Houston and UTEP, died Tuesday. He was 62.

Dimel’s wife, Julie, and children Winston and Josey announced his death in a statement. No cause was given.

“Today is a difficult day for college football and our Illini family,” said Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who had hired Dimel as a senior offensive assistant this past season. “Dana was an exceptional person, husband, father, friend and football coach. He affected the lives of countless coaches, players and staff members for more than three decades in college football.”

Dimel grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated in 1986 from Kansas State, where Winston Dimel was later a three-time All-Big 12 fullback. The elder Dimel attended training camp with the Vikings in 1987 before going into coaching with his alma mater, and he was part of the early staffs of Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder that turned around a long-suffering program.

He was part of 12 bowl teams over three separate stints covering 19 seasons with Kansas State.

“He was a special friend and coaching companion,” Snyder said in a statement. “I admired his passion for helping his players and fellow coaches. He was a big part of the development of the Kansas State football program, and along with his wife Julie, very meaningful in the Manhattan community.”

Dimel was hired by Wyoming in 1997 and went 22–13 over three seasons before leaving for Houston, where he was 8–26 in three seasons. Dimel returned to Kansas State as an assistant, along with a period at Arizona, before getting a final chance to be a head coach at UTEP, where he went 20–49 and led the Miners to the New Mexico Bowl over six seasons.

Dimel, who had a career record of 50–88 as a head coach, helped the Illini go 9-3 as an assistant this season.

“His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of,” Bielema said. “His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players and everyone in our building every day. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family.”

___

