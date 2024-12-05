Doncic’s triple-double helps Mavericks send Wizards to 16th straight loss in 137-101 rout

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luka Doncic had 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and Kyrie Irving added 25 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 137-101 victory over Washington on Thursday night, the Wizards’ 16th straight loss.

Washington tied a franchise record for consecutive defeats and fell to 2-18. It’s the second straight season the Wizards have had a 16-game skid.

Dallas made 11 of its first 16 shots from 3-point range and finished 20 of 38 from beyond the arc for its sixth win in a row.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for the Wizards, who were without Kyle Kuzma (left rib sprain) and Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain).

It was the 78th triple-double for Doncic, moving him into a tie for seventh on the career list with Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden. Next on the list is Dallas coach Jason Kidd at 107.

Takeaways

Mavericks: This wasn’t much of a test, but the Mavericks put plenty of distance between themselves and the Wizards before halftime and had little to worry about against an overmatched opponent.

Wizards: Washington hasn’t won since the night before Halloween, and this streak could go on a while. The Wizards’ next four opponents — Denver, Memphis, Cleveland and Boston — are all above .500.

Key moment

It was only a six-point game near the end of the first quarter, but the Mavericks went on an 11-2 run that included a 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie and two by Klay Thompson.

Key stat

The Wizards become the sixth team to have a 16-game losing streak in back-to-back seasons, according to Sportradar. The others were the Mavericks (1992-93 and 1993-94), Los Angeles Clippers (1998-99 and 1999-2000), Charlotte Bobcats (2011-12 and 2012-13), Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16) and San Antonio Spurs (2022-23 and 2023-24).

Up next

Both teams play Saturday night — the Mavericks at Toronto and the Wizards at home against the Nuggets.

