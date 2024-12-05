Lamar secures 65-61 victory over Texas A&M-CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 17 points as Lamar beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65-61 on Thursday night.

Marmolejos shot 5 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (3-5, 1-0 Southland Conference). Ja’Sean Jackson scored 13 points and added nine assists and three steals. Andrew Holifield had 12 points and went 5 of 14 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Garry Clark led the Islanders (5-4, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jaden Walker added eight points and two steals for Texas A&M-CC. Jordan Roberts had seven points.

