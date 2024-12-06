Kimani Hamilton scores 19, High Point defeats North Texas 76-71

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton had 19 points in High Point’s 76-71 victory over North Texas on Friday night.

Hamilton also contributed six rebounds for the Panthers (9-2). D’Maurian Williams scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Simon Hildebrandt scored 11.

Latrell Jossell led the Mean Green (6-3) with 21 points and two steals. Brenen Lorient totaled 20 points, two steals and two blocks. Atin Wright scored 10.

Williams scored 14 points in the first half and High Point went into the break trailing 31-28. Hamilton’s 17-point second half helped High Point close out the victory.

