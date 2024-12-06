Tony Toney, Yaxel Lendeborg help UAB defeat Prairie View A&M 95-66

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tony Toney had 15 points and Yaxel Lendeborg posted a double-double to help UAB defeat Prairie View A&M 95-66 on Friday night.

Toney went 6 of 9 from the field with a 3-pointer for the Blazers (5-5). Lendeborg finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Tyren Moore pitched in with 14 points and six assists.

Nick Anderson led the way for the Panthers (1-7) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Prairie View A&M also got 13 points from Tanahj Pettway. Braelon Bush also had 12 points. The Panthers prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

UAB took the lead with 8:04 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-29 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.