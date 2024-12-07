Air Force secures 69-61 win against Stony Brook

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Wesley Celichowski’s 22 points helped Air Force defeat Stony Brook 69-61 on Saturday.

Celichowski shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (3-7). Ethan Taylor scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Caleb Walker shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Seawolves (2-7) were led by CJ Luster II, who recorded 27 points. Stony Brook also got 13 points from Collin O’Connor. Andre Snoddy finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.