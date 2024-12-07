Lamar secures 84-52 win against UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 18 points as Lamar beat UT Rio Grande Valley 84-52 on Saturday night.

Marmolejos shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Cardinals (4-5, 2-0 Southland Conference). Ja’Sean Jackson scored 15 points, going 7 of 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Andrew Holifield and Adam Hamilton both added 12 points.

The Vaqueros (5-4, 1-1) were led in scoring by K.T. Raimey, who finished with 10 points. Howard Fleming Jr. added eight points and eight rebounds for UT Rio Grande Valley. Trey Miller finished with eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Lamar visits Louisiana and UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Northern New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.