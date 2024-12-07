Skip to Content
No. 5 Georgia beats No. 2 Texas 22-19 in overtime for SEC title and first-round bye in College Football Playoff

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 5 Georgia beats No. 2 Texas 22-19 in overtime for SEC title and first-round bye in College Football Playoff.

