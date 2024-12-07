Arizona State makes College Football Playoff with 45-19 win over Iowa State in Big 12 title game

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 170 yards and two scores while adding a touchdown catch as 12th-ranked Big 12 newcomer Arizona State beat No. 16 Iowa State 45-19 in the conference championship game Saturday for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Sun Devils (11-2, No. 15 CFP), with their 34-year-old head coach Kenny Dillingham, will be the only Big 12 team in the expanded playoff field after being the preseason pick to finish at the bottom of their new 16-team league. They have a six-game winning streak.

Skattebo was wearing a championship T-shirt after doing the Heisman Trophy pose multiple times in the game.

“Nobody respects the fact that I’m the best running back in the country. And I’m going to stand on that,” he said. “I’m going to keep proving people wrong. And whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem.”

That can wait until after Arizona State’s guaranteed playoff spot as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. The Sun Devils almost certainly will rank below Mountain West champion Boise State (12-1, No 10).

That would give the Broncos a first-round bye and send the Sun Devils on the road for a first-round game, much to the dismay of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who before the title game re-emphasized his feelings about that.

“Last year, they left a team out because of a quarterback (then-undefeated Florida State). We’re 11-1 with our starting quarterback, having beat four ranked teams and we won the Big 12 championship,” Dillingham said. “We made a standard that the quarterback is that valuable … I definitely think we should host a game.”

Iowa State (10-3, No. 16 CFP), which already had the first 10-win season in the program’s 133-year history, trailed 24-10 before turnovers in its own territory on its first three drives after halftime. Arizona State capitalized with freshman Sam Leavitt throwing touchdowns each time.

“It doesn’t get that much more deflating than that,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “Their ability to take care of the football and our inability to do that in the third quarter was just paralyzing.”

Xavier Guillory had TD catches of 8 and 21 yards in a 71-second span, and Skattebo turned a third-down swing pass into a 33-yard score for a 45-10 lead that he punctuated with one of his Heisman poses.

Skattebo had a 28-yard run on the first offensive snap of the game. His TD runs were only 3 and 2 yards, but he had long, tackle-evading runs to open both of those drives. His 2,074 yards from scrimmage (1,568 rushing and 506 receiving) are a single-season school record.

There was a 47-yard run when he spun away at the line from defenders, then shrugged off another. Then right before halftime, he had a 53-yard run, again after contact at the line before twisting and turning past chasing Cyclones.

Rocco Becht threw a touchdown in his 17th consecutive game for the Cyclones, including a 3-yarder to Carson Hansen on their opening drive for their only lead at 7-3. Becht completed 21 of 35 pass for 214 yards and two TDs.

Becht returned to the game after being sacked on a fourth-down play early in the fourth quarter when linebacker Shamari Simmons was ejected for targeting.

Big plays

Even without injured leading receiver Jordan Tyson, the Sun Devils had plenty of big plays. Leavitt’s first pass was a 22-yarder to Melquan Stovall, who later had a 63-yard catch to convert a fourth-and-1.

Arizona State had six plays of more than 20 yards — all in the first half, when the longest play by Iowa State was 19 yards. The Cyclones’ got Becht’s 25-yard TD late to Jaylin Noel, one of their two 1,000-yard receivers.

Tyson, who had 624 yards receiving in five November games, injured his left arm in the second half of the regular-season finale against Arizona.

The takeaway

Arizona State has its first outright conference title since winning the Pac-10 in 1996. It is an impressive Big 12 debut after going 3-9 in its final Pac-12 season. The eight-win improvement is a school record — the previous was five. Arizona State and Indiana (11-1) are the only FBS schools with eight-win improvements over last year.

Iowa State got into November undefeated for the first time since 1938. The Cyclones then lost back-to-back games before winning three in a row to get into their second Big 12 title game. They lost to Oklahoma in the 2020 game.

Up next

Arizona State finds out Sunday who and where it will start the playoff.

Iowa State waits for its bowl destination, likely either the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio or the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

___

