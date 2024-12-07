SMU shuts down Virginia over long stretch, wins ACC debut 63-51

DALLAS (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points and SMU held Virginia without a field goal over the final 10 minutes of a 63-51 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

It was the Mustangs’ first conference game as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

SMU led by two points at halftime, then Virginia’s Isaac McKneely converted a four-point play and followed it up with a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers a 45-38 lead with just over 10 minutes to go. They did not make another field goal.

The Cavaliers missed their final nine shots but were still behind by only three points with 2 1/2 minutes to go. But they did not score again, missing three shots and not attempting a free throw. They had three turnovers in that final stretch.

Samet Yigitoglu had 16 points and Matt Cross grabbed 10 rebounds for SMU.

McKneely led Virginia (5-4, 0-1 ACC) with 17 points.

Chuck Harris hit a 3-pointer for a 28-19 SMU lead with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Virginia then hit three 3-pointers in four attempts and closed to within 30-28 at halftime.

Yigitoglu made 6 of 7 shots and scored 14 points in the first half.

SMU improved to 8-2 under first-year coach Andy Enfield.

