Two men arrested for fentanyl possession in Vinton

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested two men for possession of fentanyl in Vinton.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened on Thursday after a traffic stop at the 600 block of Westway

Deputies arrested Joseph Lunares and Edgar Martinez.

They say before the vehicle came to a stop, deputies observed the passenger of the vehicle throw items out of the window.

During the investigation, a large number of pills which tested positive for fentanyl were located and seized by deputies.

The items thrown out of the window were also recovered and tested positive for fentanyl.

The two were placed under arrest and charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of controlled substance.