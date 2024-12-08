Dick Allen and Dave Parker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by a classic era committee
DALLAS (AP) — Dick Allen and Dave Parker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by a classic era committee.
DALLAS (AP) — Dick Allen and Dave Parker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by a classic era committee.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.