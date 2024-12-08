Ivy-Curry scores 16 points as UCF remains unbeaten at home, tops Tarleton State 66-51

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and UCF won its seventh straight home game, topping Tarleton State 66-51 on Sunday.

The Knights (7-2) held an opponent to fewer than 60 points for the second straight game, having held California Baptist to 59 points in a 74-59 win. The Texans’ 51 points are the fewest by an opponent this season.

Tarleton State used an early 8-0 run to take a 12-7 lead after Chris Mpaka dunked midway through the first half, but the Knights closed with a 22-9 run to take a 29-21 lead at intermission. Keyshawn Hall and Ivy-Curry hit back-to-back 3s to start the second half as UCF pushed its lead to 40-24 three minutes into the half.

Ivy-Curry was 4 of 10 from distance with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Moustapha Thaim had 10 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots and Darius Johnson added 10 points and seven assists. UCF was just 19 of 53 from the field (35.8%), including 9 of 31 from behind the arc, but was 19 of 22 from the line. Defensively the Knights forced 23 turnovers, including 12 steals.

Tarleton State (3-8) was 22 of 53 from the field (41.5%), including 3 of 7 from behind the arc, but attempted just nine free throws. Bubu Benjamin was 3-for-3 from distance and led the Texans with 13 points. Mpaka added 11 points and nine rebounds and Izzy Miles scored nine points with eight steals.

___

