No. 4 Texas women use fast start to rout James Madison 93-62

Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points, Jordan Lee added 20 and No. 4 Texas shook off its first loss of the season by routing James Madison 93-62 on Sunday.

Rori Harmon had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1), who scored the most points ever for a visiting team in the 4-year-old Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Ro Scott scored 22 points for JMU (7-3) for her sixth straight game in double figures. But she was one of seven Dukes players with multiple turnovers in a game played in front of 3,361, the fourth-largest crowd for a women’s game at the venue.

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns bounced back impressively from their first loss of the season, an 80-70 setback at No. 10 Notre Dame. Texas asserted itself at both ends of the floor, using a decided advantage in length and athleticism to bury the Dukes early on.

James Madison: Less than a month after losing by 46 points at then-No. 6 Notre Dame, the Dukes were only slightly more competitive at home against Texas, the highest-ranked opponent JMU has hosted since Maryland in 2021.

Key moment

Texas opened the game with an 11-0 run, leading JMU to call a timeout 2:30 into the contest. The Dukes missed their first five shots while the Longhorns started with 4 for 5 shooting. The Longhorns’ 31 first-quarter points were the most JMU has allowed in any quarter this season.

Key stat

Texas entered the game second in the SEC with 25.7 turnovers per game. The Dukes, who entered the day averaging 14.3 turnovers, gave it away 13 times in the first half alone. Texas ended the game with 24 takeaways.

Up next

Texas returns home to host Southern University on Wednesday while the Dukes play at Villanova next Sunday.

___

