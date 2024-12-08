Texas gets home game vs. Clemson in CFP first round, winner faces Arizona State in Peach Bowl

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 4 Texas will be competing for a return trip to Atlanta when it plays at home against No. 13 Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The winner will play No. 10 Arizona State in the Jan. 1 Peach Bowl in Atlanta in the CFP quarterfinals.

The Longhorns (11-2) were seeded No. 5 in the CFP following their 22-19 overtime loss to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta.

Arizona State (11-2) earned a bye by rolling over Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 championship game. The Sun Devils were led by running back Cam Skattebo’s 170 rushing yards in their impressive win to cap their first season in the Big 12.

Clemson (10-3) beat SMU 34-31 in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game to land an automatic CFP berth. The Tigers are ranked CFP No. 16 but were given the 12th and lowest seed — and as the fifth-highest ranked league champion do not get a bye and instead a visit to Austin, Texas.

