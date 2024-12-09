Skip to Content
DeMarvion Overshown of the Cowboys ruled out against Bengals after injuring knee

Published 8:50 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Overshown had braced to take on a block when Bengals center Ted Karras rolled into his right leg. Overshown missed all of his rookie season a year ago with a torn ligament in his left knee.

The injury came in the first game for Dallas since Overshown’s spectacular 23-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 27-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

Overshown was second on the team in sacks to pass rushing star Micah Parsons going into the Cincinnati game. The former Texas standout had five to Parsons’ 6 1/2.

