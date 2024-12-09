Jayden Nunn scores 18 and Baylor hits first 10 shots in 88-57 victory over Abilene Christian

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 18 points and Baylor made its first 10 shots in an 88-57 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night.

Nunn sank 7 of 12 shots — 4 for 4 from 3-point range — for the Bears (6-3), who improved to 4-0 at home.

Norchad Omier scored 15 on 7-for-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds for Baylor, which shot 59%. V.J. Edgecombe added 14 points, six boards and four steals. Josh Ojianwuna totaled 13 points and eight rebounds, while Langston Love scored 10 off the bench.

Freshman Robert Wright III made his first start for the Bears and finished with eight points and four assists. Wright started in place of Jeremy Roach, who suffered a concussion in a 76-72 loss to No. 25 UConn last time out. Roach was averaging 12.8 points per game.

Leonardo Bettiol led the Wildcats (6-4) with 16 points. Quion Williams scored 10.

Edgecombe had nine points, Love added eight and seven Bears had at least two baskets in taking a 46-22 lead at halftime. Baylor took its first double-digit lead at 19-9 on a jumper by Ojianwuna with 12 minutes left and pushed its advantage to 20 on a layup by Edgecombe six minutes later.

Edgecombe had a nice three-possession sequence late in the second half. He converted an acrobatic reverse layup after a defender knocked the ball out of his hands and he added a two-hand slam for an 80-50 lead. The third possession ended in Edgecombe’s nice pass from under the basket to find Nunn in the corner for a 3-pointer.

Baylor will host Norfolk State on Wednesday.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball