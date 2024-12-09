Skip to Content
President-elect Trump says he aims to deport American citizens with family in the U.S. illegally

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President-elect Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with NBC News he will deport everyone who is in the U.S. illegally, including possibly removing from the county American citizen family members of those deported.

Reports also say Trump would work with Democrats to "do something about" undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

ABC-7 has reached out to several immigration legal services providers along local migrant advocacy organizations to learn the impacts these deportations could have in El Paso.

