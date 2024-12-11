Amigo Airsho announces 2025 and 2026 dates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The MountainStar Sports Group Amigo Airsho will continue for 2025 and 2026, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The 2025 show, scheduled for Oct. 18 and 19, will feature the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Viper F-16 Demo Team and the Patriots Jet Team.

The following year's show, taking place Oct. 24-25 2026, will include the world-renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

"We’re beyond excited to bring world-class performers like the Viper F-16 Demo Team, the Patriots Jet Team, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to Amigo Airsho,” Alan Russell, MSSG Amigo Airsho Chairman said in a statement. “Our 2025 and 2026 shows will combine thrilling aerial displays, revamped ground attractions, and family-friendly entertainment to create an experience like no other.”

Guests were not allowed to bring their own water to the first day of the 2024 Airsho, which saw "unseasonably warm temperatures."

Organizers admitted there were "challenges" in providing enough water to the tens of thousands of guests.

When ABC-7 spoke to Amigo Airsho Chairman Alan Russell just days after this year's event, he said organizers were already working to make sure they addressed all of the challenges and begin to make improvements for future events.