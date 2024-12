76 graduates were awarded an associate's degree of nursing, and 16 graduates were given their certifications as a vocational nurse.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community College Nursing Program honored 92 graduates at their 2024 Fall Pinning Ceremony on December 12.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.