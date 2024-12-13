The Chicago Cubs are acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, AP source says
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are acquiring All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, AP source says.
