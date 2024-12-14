Alston scores 17 as Abilene Christian defeats D-III Hardin-Simmons 93-62

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Christian Alston had 17 points in Abilene Christian’s 93-62 win over Division-III Hardin-Simmons on Saturday night.

Alston had six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-4). Dontrez Williams scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and four steals. Leonardo Bettiol shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Austin Brewer led the Cowboys in scoring, finishing with 16 points and five blocks. Christian Bryant added nine points for Hardin-Simmons. Asher Fleming had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.