Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs won’t play Sunday against Charlotte with lingering knee issue

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs didn’t travel with the team and will miss Sunday’s game at Charlotte because of a lingering knee issue.

Diggs was downgraded to out on the injury report Saturday. The Cowboys (5-8) also placed linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on reserve/injured after he tore multiple ligaments in his right knee in the last game.

Diggs had missed two games with groin and knee injuries before returning for Monday night’s 27-20 loss to Cincinnati, when he had five tackles and three passes defended. He missed 15 games last year after a torn ACL in his left knee.

The game against the Bengals was the only one this season when Diggs, a 2021 All-Pro, played together with DaRon Bland, a 2023 All-Pro after setting an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns. Bland missed the first 10 games with a foot injury.

Cornerback Andrew Booth and center Dakoda Shepley were elevated from the practice squad.

